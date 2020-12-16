Loading articles...

CPPIB acquires Trafford Centre mall in Britain after owner fails to find buyer

Last Updated Dec 16, 2020 at 8:14 am EST

TORONTO — Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has acquired the Trafford Centre in Britain after the shopping mall’s owner failed to find a buyer.

CPPIB Credit provided a 250-million-pound loan in 2017 that was secured by an equity interest in the Trafford Centre.

The mall was placed under protection from creditors earlier this year.

Intu Properties, the mall’s owner, put the Manchester mall up for sale after it was placed into administration in June, but no viable bids were made for the property.

As the principal secured creditor, CPPIB Credit exercised its rights to acquire ownership of the mall.

The retail sector has been hit hard by the pandemic but CPPIB says it believes the Trafford Centre has strong prospects with strategic management and investment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press

