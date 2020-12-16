Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Aphria and Tilray to merge, will use Tilray name for new company

Last Updated Dec 16, 2020 at 8:44 am EST

LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Aphria Inc. and Tilray Inc. say they will combine to become the world’s largest cannabis company based on revenue.

More to come.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:APHA)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 app. Warden express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:21 AM
Bundle up from head to toe today! Guaranteed high only minus 5 today. 5-10 cm of snow expected today for GTA-west…
Latest Weather
Read more