Correction: Mexico-US-Biden story

Last Updated Dec 16, 2020 at 11:14 am EST

MEXICO CITY — In a story on December 15, 2020, about the Mexican and Brazilian presidents congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Biden’s first name is Jose. His name is Joe.

The Associated Press

