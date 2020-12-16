Canadian Press NewsAlert: Annual pace of inflation climbs to 1.0 per cent in November

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says its consumer price index in November was up 1.0 per cent compared with a year ago.

The increase compared with a year-over-year increase of 0.7 per cent in October and 0.5 per cent in September.

Economists had expected a year-over-year increase for November of 0.8 per cent, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

More coming.

The Canadian Press