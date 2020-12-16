Loading articles...

Canada inks deal with U.S. to send astronaut around the moon

Josh Miller

The federal government says it has signed an agreement with the United States to send a Canadian astronaut around the moon.

The planned trip in 2023 is part of a broader U.S.-led effort to establish a new international space station above the lunar surface to allow for exploration of the moon and future missions to Mars.

The Gateway Treaty unveiled today also calls for a second flight for a Canadian astronaut to that future space station, known as the Lunar Gateway.

The government says the agreement will make Canada the second country to send an astronaut into deep space, though the trip will not include an actual landing on the moon.

The federal government has not said how much the flight will cost.

Earlier this month Canada committed $22.8 million to the first phase of developing a new robotic Canadarm that will be used on the moon station.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
City Streets: NB Islington is CLOSED north of the Queensway at Norseman because of a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 30 minutes ago
Are you seeing flurries in your town? Let us know. If it is safe, snap a photo or some video and tag us. Our Meteor…
Latest Weather
Read more