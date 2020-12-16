Is Canada’s new climate plan finally getting serious?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s as ambitious as any Canadian government has been so far—but is it enough? A new climate plan rolled out by Justin Trudeau last week takes aim at some real metrics for change. So how would it directly impact your life, and your wallet?

What else is the government doing to move us into the future? How much depends on cooperation from the provinces? And is this another target we make plans for but never hit, or is this a real, bold step towards climate action?

GUEST: Catherine Abreu, Executive Director, Climate Action Network Canada

