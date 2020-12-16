35-year-old Toronto man arrested in child luring investigation

A 35-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested after police say he attempted to lure and have sex with an under age female.

On Nov. 27, Peel Police arrested and charged Mikail Moolla on five offences including Making an Agreement or Arrangement to commit Sexual Assault on a Child and Luring a Child to Commit Invitation to Sexual Touching.

Officers from the Internet Child Exploitation Unit were investigating after Moolla put out an online ad seeking sex with teenagers.

Between the dates of Nov. 16 and Nov. 27, police say he was communicating and arranging to have sex with a female that he believed was under the age of 16.

It’s alleged that Moolla used numerous social media platforms and messaging apps under various personas. Some of the names he used were “Mik Maximus,” “Kinky Mik” and “Mik Max.”

Moolla was arrested in 2017 by Toronto Police for luring another person he believed to be under age for sexual purposes. He was released under court-imposed conditions.

He appeared in court in Brampton on Nov. 28 for a bail hearing.

Anyone who has had contact with Moolla in relation to this investigation is being asked to contact investigators with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3490. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.