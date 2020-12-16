Loading articles...

$2K reward offered in Wyoming grizzly bear killing case

Last Updated Dec 16, 2020 at 4:14 pm EST

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wildlife managers in Wyoming are offering an up to $2,000 reward for information about the illegal killing of a grizzly bear.

The bear’s carcass was found Sept. 9 on the Wind River Reservation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement on Wednesday.

Grizzlies in the Yellowstone region are federally protected as a threatened species. Illegally killing one is punishable by up to six months in prison and a $25,000 fine.

The federal agency did not provide details about how the bear was killed and didn’t immediately return an email message seeking more information.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
MTO reporting a spill EB 401 ramp to Keele - right lane closed. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:16 AM
Are you seeing flurries in your town? Let us know. If it is safe, snap a photo or some video and tag us. Our Meteor…
Latest Weather
Read more