First it was York. Now, it's Hamilton: Elliott urges people against 'region hopping'

Since Toronto, Peel, and York Region are under the province’s ‘Grey-lockdown‘ zone, some retailers in communities with fewer COVID-19 related restrictions are prepping for zone-hoppers, but Ontario’s health minister is asking people to stay put.

On Tuesday, Christine Elliott wants residents living in COVID-19 lockdown zones not to cross municipal borders into areas with lower restrictions, such as Hamilton.

“This time next year will be very different. We will be able to resume our holiday celebrations,” Elliott said.

“For right now, please don’t go shopping in other areas that are lower zones. That just increases community transmission, increases our numbers, and creates more strain for our hospitals to deal with.”

Lime Ridge Mall in Hamilton is extending its hours in anticipation of visitors from outside its municipal borders.

According to a memo issued by owners Cadillac Fairview and obtained by 680 NEWS, the move is to facilitate spreading out traffic in the mall and “allow more time for visitors to shop safely.”

A spokesperson says the mall has a maximum occupancy of 2,400 and if that number is reached, entrances would be closed until the numbers go down.

Ahead of York Region being put into lockdown, several of the municipality’s mayors spoke out on the possibility of people crossing over from Toronto and Peel.

In mid-October, long lines were seen at an LA Fitness in Milton as more people from Toronto and Peel crossed over to attend gyms and fitness centres in other regions that had reopened at the time.

“We are really encouraging people not to travel from a lockdown zone to a zone that is at a lesser level, even though Hamilton is in red [Red-Control zone],” Elliott said.

“Still, we want people to stay in place and stay in their own homes a much as possible.”