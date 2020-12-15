Loading articles...

Police make pair of arrests after theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia from father's home

The Gretzky family reported the souvenirs were stolen from Brantford, Ont., home of Walter Gretzky in August. Mike Haupt

Police say they have made two arrests after Wayne Gretzky memorabilia was stolen from the home of the hockey legend’s father.

The Gretzky family reported the souvenirs were stolen from Brantford, Ont., home of Walter Gretzky in August.

Brantford Police launched an investigation and say they quickly discovered that several of the missing items had likely been sold to various collectors across Canada.

Police say that a three-month investigation identified specific residences where the stolen property was believed to be located.

“On behalf of our family, I would like to thank the Brantford Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for everything they have done regarding this investigation,” Glen Gretzky said on behalf of the organization.

“I would like to sincerely thank every member of the team; the professionalism, dedication, and support they have shown have been greatly appreciated.”

Last week, five homes were searched across Ontario and Alberta by police officers from Brantford, Halton Region, the OPP, and the RCMP.

Police say they recovered several items of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia including game-used sticks, hockey gloves, pants, jerseys, and a Player-of-the-Year award.

“As the lead agency in this multi-jurisdictional investigation, the Brantford Police Service is thankful for the assistance provided by our valued partners; the Ontario Provincial Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as well as the additional assistance from the Halton Regional Police Service,” Brantford police chief, Rob Davis, said.

“As a result of the work of our skilled investigators, over $500,000 USD in Gretzky memorabilia was successfully recovered.”

