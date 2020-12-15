Loading articles...

Tunisian PM cancels Italy trip after minister gets virus

Last Updated Dec 15, 2020 at 9:44 am EST

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has cancelled a planned visit Tuesday to Italy at the last minute, after one of his ministers accompanying him on a visit to France tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mechichi had been on a three-day trip to France, where he met French Prime Minister Jean Castex, as well as the presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly.

It’s unclear whether any of these officials are impacted by the news. Senior French political officials have repeatedly said that they adhere to strict sanitary protocols during the pandemic.

According to the official TAP news agency, Minister of Economy and Finance Ali Kooli was found positive for Covid-19 during tests carried out in Paris before the planned trip to Rome. TAP reported that the other members of the delegation tested negative for the virus.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - WB 401 west of the 427 express, and WB Eglinton ramp to WB 401. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:58 AM
Lake effect flurries with NW wind today (Dec 15) in the GTA and then tomorrow the wind out of the ENE could produce…
Latest Weather
Read more