Longtime Raptors target, Giannis Antetokounmpo signs max contract to stay in Milwaukee

It’s been discussed for what seems like forever: The Toronto Raptors signing NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in the summer of 2021.

Unfortunately for the Raptors and its fans, that will have to wait for at least a few more years, as Antetokounmpo announced he is staying with the Milwaukee Bucks, reportedly agreeing to a five-year, $228.2-million contract.

Antetokounmpo announced the move himself on social media.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

Antetokounmpo, who turned 26 on Dec. 6, is just the sixth player to sign a so-called “Super Max” contract since they were added to the NBA CBA in 2017 — joining a group that includes Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and John Wall. The contract is designed to be worth up to 35 per cent of a team’s salary cap.

Antetokounmpo has won the last two-MVP awards and also claimed the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year Awards while leading the Bucks to the best record in the NBA in back-to-back seasons. Since joining the league in 2013-14, the power forward has been named to four all-star games and four all-NBA teams.

The new contract will kick-in after the 2020-21 season and Antetokounmpo is guaranteed $256 million over the next six seasons.

Antetokounmpo has been connected to the Raptors ever since he entered the league in 2013. When ‘The Greek Freak’ was selected 15th overall by the Bucks at the NBA Draft, it became widely known how much the Raptors and President Masai Ujiri coveted him prior to the pick. Toronto did not have a draft selection in 2013 but reportedly tried to trade up prior to Milwaukee drafting him 15th.

Antetokounmpo’s pending contract expiration after the 2020-21 season had teams, including the Toronto Raptors, clearing the decks to potentially lure him away from Milwaukee in free agency. Now, those teams will have to turn elsewhere, with Kawhi Leonard and Victor Oladipo among the players who could be available.

