Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales edged up 0.3 per cent in October
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 15, 2020 8:53 am EST
Last Updated Dec 15, 2020 at 8:58 am EST
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales grew 0.3 per cent to $54.1 billion in October, led by the paper, and petroleum and coal industries.
The agency says the rise followed a revised increase of 2.2 per cent for September compared with an earlier reading of 1.5 per cent.
The growth in October came as paper manufacturing sales climbed 5.4 per cent to $2.4 billion on higher sales in the pulp, paper and paperboard mills industries.
Petroleum and coal product industry sales increased 3.1 per cent to $3.9 billion.
Year over year, manufacturing sales were down 5.2 per cent.
In constant dollars, Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales in October were unchanged, indicating that the increase for the month was driven entirely by higher prices.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.
The Canadian Press
