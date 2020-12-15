Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Richmond Hill councillor charged with fraud, allegedly paid spouse over $20-thousand
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Dec 15, 2020 5:27 pm EST
York police allege over $21-thousand was paid to Coun. Karen Cilevitz's spouse within 10 months. City of Richmond Hill
York Regional Police have charged a now-former Richmond Hill city councillor with fraud after an investigation revealed a scam that saw her husband paid over $20,000 from August 2019 to May 2020.
In a release issued Tuesday, police said more than $21,000 was paid to the spouse of Coun. Karen Cilevitz over a span of ten months.
“The investigation revealed that a councillor had hired an additional staff member, then arranged for the new employee to give a portion of their pay to the councillor’s spouse,” Sergeant Andy Pattenden said.
Cilevitz, 63, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust by a public officer.
Officers also charged 59-year-old Derek Christie of Richmond Hill with fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of crime.
Police said anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.