Richmond Hill councillor charged with fraud, allegedly paid spouse over $20-thousand

York Regional Police have charged a now-former Richmond Hill city councillor with fraud after an investigation revealed a scam that saw her husband paid over $20,000 from August 2019 to May 2020.

In a release issued Tuesday, police said more than $21,000 was paid to the spouse of Coun. Karen Cilevitz over a span of ten months.

“The investigation revealed that a councillor had hired an additional staff member, then arranged for the new employee to give a portion of their pay to the councillor’s spouse,” Sergeant Andy Pattenden said.

Cilevitz, 63, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust by a public officer.

Officers also charged 59-year-old Derek Christie of Richmond Hill with fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of crime.

Police said anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.