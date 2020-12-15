Loading articles...

Regulators give conditional OK to key part of BP Alaska sale

Last Updated Dec 15, 2020 at 5:14 pm EST

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska regulators conditionally approved the transfer of BP’s interest in the trans-Alaska pipeline system to an affiliate of Hilcorp as part of a proposed $5.6 billion sale that also includes other BP interests and assets in the state.

In an order dated Monday, the Regulatory Commission of Alaska also conditionally signed off on the transfer of interests in Point Thomson and Milne Point pipelines. The order requires updated filings by Harvest Alaska LLC, to reflect it is now considered a Hilcorp affiliate.

It also requires a filing stating BP Pipelines accepts initial responsibility to be charged for any dismantlement, removal and restoration costs for what has been its share of the trans-Alaska pipeline.

The commission’s decision, which also lists ongoing reporting requirements, can be appealed.

Messages seeking comment were left for spokespeople for Hilcorp and BP on Tuesday.

BP earlier this year announced it had closed part of its planned sale of assets and operations in Alaska to Hilcorp, including the transfer of leases in the Prudhoe Bay oil field and Point Thomson gas field.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 app. James Snow Pkwy. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 43 minutes ago
Here's the timeline for the two rounds of snow for #Toronto. Round 1 = highly localized. Round 2 = more widespread.…
Latest Weather
Read more