Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Quebec woman accused of sending poison letter to Donald Trump faces 16 new charges
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 15, 2020 6:37 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 15, 2020 at 6:44 pm EST
MONTREAL — A Quebec woman who has been accused of sending a poison-filled letter to United States President Donald Trump is now facing 16 additional charges.
U.S. federal prosecutors in Brownsville, Texas, say Pascale Ferrier is now facing eight counts of violating the U.S. prohibitions with respect to biological weapons and eight counts of making threats via interstate commerce.
In a release, they allege Ferrier, who lived in a Montreal suburb, sent envelopes containing the poison ricin to several police agencies and correctional facilities in southern Texas in September.
Ferrier was arrested in Texas in the spring of 2019 and spent more than two months in jail before the charges she faced were dropped.
Ferrier was arrested by U.S. authorities at the U.S.-Canada border on Sept. 20.
She is currently being held in a Washington D.C.-area jail on a single charge of threatening the president.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.