Quebec shutting down non-essential businesses for the holidays
by news staff & canadian press
Posted Dec 15, 2020 6:10 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 15, 2020 at 6:31 pm EST
Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at the COVID-19 press briefing Monday, October 26, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec will shut down all non-essential businesses as of Christmas, in the latest effort to fight the pandemic’s second wave and a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The shut down goes into effect Dec. 25 and will remain in place until at least Jan. 11.
Quebec’s premier Francois Legault says big box stores will not be allowed to sell non-essential items during the lockdown, all offices will be forced to empty on Thursday and employees will be required to work from home until at least Jan. 11.
Schools will also close on Thursday, and can reopen on the 11th at the earliest.
Dans cette 2e vague, le Québec continue de mieux s’en sortir que les États-Unis et que la plupart des pays d’Europe. C’est grâce aux efforts des Québécois. Mais on doit se donner toutes les chances de protéger nos travailleurs de la santé. https://t.co/2XfmMPE398