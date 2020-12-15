Quebec shutting down non-essential businesses for the holidays

Quebec will shut down all non-essential businesses as of Christmas, in the latest effort to fight the pandemic’s second wave and a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The shut down goes into effect Dec. 25 and will remain in place until at least Jan. 11.

Quebec’s premier Francois Legault says big box stores will not be allowed to sell non-essential items during the lockdown, all offices will be forced to empty on Thursday and employees will be required to work from home until at least Jan. 11.

Schools will also close on Thursday, and can reopen on the 11th at the earliest.

Dans cette 2e vague, le Québec continue de mieux s’en sortir que les États-Unis et que la plupart des pays d’Europe. C’est grâce aux efforts des Québécois. Mais on doit se donner toutes les chances de protéger nos travailleurs de la santé. https://t.co/2XfmMPE398 — François Legault (@francoislegault) December 15, 2020

Legault says it’s too risky to allow non-essential retailers to remain open during the holidays, when hospitals across the province are under immense pressure.

Quebec reported 1,741 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday and 39 more deaths. Hospitalizations rose by 69, to 959, and three more patients were in intensive care, for a total of 125.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, hardware stores and pet stores are allowed to remain open.