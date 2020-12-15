Loading articles...

Quebec shutting down non-essential businesses for the holidays

Last Updated Dec 15, 2020 at 6:31 pm EST

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at the COVID-19 press briefing Monday, October 26, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec will shut down all non-essential businesses as of Christmas, in the latest effort to fight the pandemic’s second wave and a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The shut down goes into effect Dec. 25 and will remain in place until at least Jan. 11.

Quebec’s premier Francois Legault says big box stores will not be allowed to sell non-essential items during the lockdown, all offices will be forced to empty on Thursday and employees will be required to work from home until at least Jan. 11.

Schools will also close on Thursday, and can reopen on the 11th at the earliest.

Legault says it’s too risky to allow non-essential retailers to remain open during the holidays, when hospitals across the province are under immense pressure.

Quebec reported 1,741 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday and 39 more deaths. Hospitalizations rose by 69, to 959, and three more patients were in intensive care, for a total of 125.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, hardware stores and pet stores are allowed to remain open.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 47 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of Hurontario express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Here's the latest run of the RPM model. It shows how the lake effect snow band off of Lake Ontario will wiggle in a…
Latest Weather
Read more