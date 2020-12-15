Police investigating reports of gunfire on Highway 401 near 400

Police are on scene after gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles on a major Toronto highway.

Officers received reports of shots fired shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the westbound portion of Highway 401 in the collectors near Highway 400 and its northbound ramp.

Several police cruisers quickly arrived on scene and have located the vehicle that was reportedly shot at.

No injuries have been reported.

The suspect vehicle was last seen travelling westbound on Highway 401.

UPDATE: WB 401 ramp to 400/Black Creek remains CLOSED for a police investigation. Two left lanes also blocked west of Keele collectors, major delays across the city. #WB401 pic.twitter.com/TItdjmnZv6 — 680 NEWS Traffic (@680NEWStraffic) December 15, 2020

The westbound 401 ramp to Highway 400 and Black Creek Drive is closed. Two left lanes also remain blocked west of Keele collectors. Traffic delays are expected as the investigation continues.

