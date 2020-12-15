Loading articles...

Police investigating reports of gunfire on Highway 401 near 400

Last Updated Dec 15, 2020 at 3:53 pm EST

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Police are on scene after gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles on a major Toronto highway.

Officers received reports of shots fired shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the westbound portion of Highway 401 in the collectors near Highway 400 and its northbound ramp.

Several police cruisers quickly arrived on scene and have located the vehicle that was reportedly shot at.

No injuries have been reported.

The suspect vehicle was last seen travelling westbound on Highway 401.

The westbound 401 ramp to Highway 400 and Black Creek Drive is closed. Two left lanes also remain blocked west of Keele collectors. Traffic delays are expected as the investigation continues.

