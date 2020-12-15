Loading articles...

Police: FBI agent involved in shooting on Metro in Maryland

Last Updated Dec 15, 2020 at 9:14 am EST

BETHESDA, Md. — An FBI agent was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning on a Metro commuter train in Maryland, officials said.

The Washington Post reported that Metro said trains are sharing a track between the Grosvenor and Medical Center stations during the investigation and that trains are bypassing the Medical Center station, where the shooting happened.

Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said Metro Transit Police received a report at about 7 a.m. of “an FBI agent-involved shooting aboard a Red Line train near Medical Center.”

Jannetta said “a gunshot wound victim was taken from Medical Center Station.” He said Metro Transit Police and the FBI are investigating.

Lira Davies, a spokeswoman for the FBI, said her agency had no immediate comment.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - WB 401 west of the 427 express, and WB Eglinton ramp to WB 401. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:58 AM
Lake effect flurries with NW wind today (Dec 15) in the GTA and then tomorrow the wind out of the ENE could produce…
Latest Weather
Read more