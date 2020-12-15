Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Parti Quebecois member Harold LeBel removed from caucus after sex assault complaint
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 15, 2020 11:01 am EST
Last Updated Dec 15, 2020 at 11:14 am EST
QUEBEC — A Parti Quebecois member of the Quebec legislature has been arrested on allegations of sexual assault.
Quebec provincial police arrested Harold LeBel today in Rimouski and he was being questioned by investigators.
PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon confirmed the arrest and said LeBel has been removed from caucus while the legal proceedings are underway.
Provincial police would only confirm the arrest of a 58-year-old man in Rimouski in connection with a sexual assault complaint without formally identifying Lebel, who is 58.
Provincial police said they were questioning the man but did not want to release any details about the case.
St-Pierre Plamondon says he hasn’t spoken to LeBel since the arrest, adding he was in shock when he learned of the arrest and the party will collaborate with authorities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.
The Canadian Press
