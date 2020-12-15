Ford government says pay increases coming as PSWs patiently await $3 bonus from October

Some Ontario personal support workers are still waiting to receive their promised $3-an-hour bonus that was supposed to kick in more than 2 months ago, on October 1st.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Long Term Care tells 680 NEWS that the ministry sent out the money to long term care homes on December 1 and that “the ministry expects employers to provide the pay as quickly as possible to eligible workers, but we recognize pay periods and payroll systems vary across employers.”

Premier Ford announced the temporary pay increase at a news conference on October 1st, saying “as of October first, we’re providing three dollars per hour more for eligible PSW’s.”

At the time, the Ford government said the province was providing a “temporary wage increase” to over 147,000 workers who deliver publicly funded personal support services, including:

$3 per hour for approximately 38,000 eligible workers in-home and community care;

$3 per hour for approximately 50,000 eligible workers in long-term care;

$2 per hour for approximately 12,300 eligible workers in public hospitals; and

$3 per hour for approximately 47,000 eligible workers in children, community, and social services providing personal direct support services for the activities of daily living.

A number of Personal Support Workers have reached out to 680 NEWS in recent days questioning where the promised money is, one writing “We need it now especially before Christmas.”

The Ministry of Long Term Care tells 680 NEWS that “payments to eligible staff will be retroactive to October 1, 2020.”