Ford government says pay increases coming as PSWs patiently await $3 bonus from October
by Richard Southern
Posted Dec 15, 2020 5:49 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 15, 2020 at 6:08 pm EST
Anita Quidangen, a long-time PSW at the Rekai Centre, was the first person in Ontario to get the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, with the government noting that “she worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, oftentimes doing double shifts.” Nicholas Bartos
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Long Term Care tells 680 NEWS that the ministry sent out the money to long term care homes on December 1 and that “the ministry expects employers to provide the pay as quickly as possible to eligible workers, but we recognize pay periods and payroll systems vary across employers.”
Premier Ford announced the temporary pay increase at a news conference on October 1st, saying “as of October first, we’re providing three dollars per hour more for eligible PSW’s.”
At the time, the Ford government said the province was providing a “temporary wage increase” to over 147,000 workers who deliver publicly funded personal support services, including:
$3 per hour for approximately 38,000 eligible workers in-home and community care;
$3 per hour for approximately 50,000 eligible workers in long-term care;
$2 per hour for approximately 12,300 eligible workers in public hospitals; and
$3 per hour for approximately 47,000 eligible workers in children, community, and social services providing personal direct support services for the activities of daily living.
NEW from me – Many Ontario personal support workers are still waiting to receive their promised $3 an hour bonus. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Long Term Care tells me that payments went out on Dec 10 "The ministry expects employers to provide the pay as quickly as possible"