Lake effect snow could blast Toronto on Wednesday

The official start of winter is less than a week away and the winter weather will officially be settling in to the GTA over the next couple of days.

Tuesday brought lake effect snow to the north of the city but Toronto may not be so lucky on Wednesday.

Both the morning and the afternoon commutes could be affected by accumulating snow in the city and the west end of the GTA.

Though how much and how long the snow will last is not certain. Our meteorologist Jill Taylor says the snow could start around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning with five to ten centimeters possible in some areas.

“This could quite interesting with this wind out of the east and northeast, heavy snow is possible over Toronto and the west end. But it depends on where the lake effect snow band sets up, it could stay out over the lake but if it moves over Toronto and the west end than we’ll get blasted.”

There is a possibility that the snow band sets up over the city which would result in unrelenting snow for most of the day. Either way a second round of snow is expected by the mid-afternoon.

Cold will also be settling into the region late Tuesday. By the late evening the chilly air will feel close -15 while it will feel colder than -10 for the majority of the day on Wednesday.

The Weather Network released their 2020-21 winter forecast last month and the projections said Southern Ontario can expect a ‘rather mild’ winter that is unlikely to see prolonged stretches of cold weather. Though the forecast did note that the region can expect instances of high-impact winter weather, particularly in December.