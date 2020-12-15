Loading articles...

Honda recalls 1.4M US vehicles for software, other problems

Last Updated Dec 15, 2020 at 7:44 pm EST

DETROIT — Honda is recalling over 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix drive shafts that can break, window switches that can overheat and a software flaw.

The software recall includes 737,000 Accords from 2018 to 2020 and Insights from 2019 and 2020. A programming flaw in a computer can cause the rear camera, turn signals and windshield wipers to malfunction.

Two drive shaft recalls cover 430,000 Honda Civics, Fits and Accords as well as the Acura ILX. They’re in 22 states where salt is used on roads in the winter. The cars are as old as 2007 and as new as 2015. The drive shafts can break due to corrosion.

About 268,000 CR-Vs from 2002 through 2006 are included in the power window switch recall. Water can get into an open driver’s window and cause an electrical short, possibly touching off a fire.

Owners will be notified when to take their vehicles to dealers.

The Associated Press

