Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Government Senate rep concedes MAID bill may not be constitutional
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 15, 2020 5:39 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 15, 2020 at 5:44 pm EST
The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is tapping Sen. Marc Gold, a constitutional law expert and former chair of the Jewish Federations of Canada, to serve as the Liberal government's representative in the upper chamber. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — The government’s representative in the Senate concedes it’s possible that a bill to expand access to assisted dying may be struck down as unconstitutional by the courts.
Sen. Marc Gold says it’s inevitable that Canada’s law on medical assistance in dying will continue to be litigated by people who believe their rights have been violated.
But he says it’s impossible to predict how the courts might rule and parliamentarians have a duty to do their best to strike the right balance among competing rights and values.
Gold, a former constitutional law professor, says the government is trying in Bill C-7 to strike a balance between the right to autonomy for intolerably suffering people who are not near death and the need to protect vulnerable people.
Some senators, who are debating the bill, have maintained the bill is unconstitutional because it goes too far, others because it doesn’t go far enough.
Gold says there are good arguments on both sides and that the government will seriously consider amendments to improve the bill.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.