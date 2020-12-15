Large fire, sound of explosions in encampment at Fort York area park

Toronto police say no one was hurt following a large fire at an encampment in a park in the Fort York area.

Toronto Fire Services responded to the park at Lake Shore and Fort York boulevards around 9:45 p.m.

Residents in the area reported a large fire with tall flames and billowing black smoke along with the sound of explosions.

Watch below: Video submitted by resident Angela Aco.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control quickly and no injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.