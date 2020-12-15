Loading articles...

Facebook pauses political ad ban for Georgia runoffs

Last Updated Dec 15, 2020 at 6:58 pm EST

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook said Tuesday it will temporarily pause its ban on political advertising in the U.S. to allow ads for the Georgia runoff elections for the state’s two Senate seats.

The broader political ad ban for the rest of the country still stands.

The social media giant banned new election and political ads six weeks ago, after the polls closed on Election Day. It was an extension of an earlier restriction on new political ads in the week leading up to Nov. 3.

Facebook said in a blog post it will reject political ads not specifically targeted to Georgia.

Early in-person voting began Monday in the Georgia runoff. The two races in which Democrats the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff try to oust Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively, will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

The Associated Press

