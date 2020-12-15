Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Just for Laughs founder Rozon found not guilty

Last Updated Dec 15, 2020 at 3:58 pm EST

MONTREAL — Former entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon, founder of the Just for Laughs festival, has been found not guilty on charges of rape and indecent assault.

The accusations against Rozon stemmed from a night in 1980 in St-Sauveur, Que., when he was 25 years old. The wording of the charges was based on what was in the Criminal Code at the time.

The complainant, who was 20 at the time, testified that Rozon aggressively tried to have sex with her after a night out and that she woke up to find him on top of her and that he raped her.

Rozon, 66, denied any assault took place and testified that it was the woman who got into bed with him, and he woke up to her straddling him.

More coming…

The Canadian Press

