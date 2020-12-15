10th TDSB school shuts down following COVID-19 investigation

A public health investigation into COVID-19 cases has now led to the shut down of a tenth school at the Toronto District School Board.

Toronto Public Health advising the closure of Humber Summit Middle School located in the are of Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue.

.@TOPublicHealth has advised that all students & staff should be dismissed at Humber Summit MS. As a result, the school will be closed to students & staff beginning Tues, Dec. 15, and, due to winter break, will return Mon, Jan 4 as TPH continues the COVID investigation at school. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) December 15, 2020

The TDSB COVID advisory page lists two infections among students and two infections among staff at the school. The page says three cases are resolved at the schools.

TDSB recently announced nine other schools will be closed until early January due to COVID-19 outbreaks, including a pair of East York schools that were set to re-open on Monday for in-class learning.

On Sunday the board announced the closure of City Adult Learning Centre, Humewood Community School, R.H. McGregor Elementary School, David Lewis Public School and Grenoble Public School. Late Sunday, the TDSB added Oakridge Junior Public School to the list.

Toronto Public Health dismissed classes at Thorncliffe Park Public School back on Dec. 3 after asymptomatic testing uncovered a significant outbreak. The neighbouring Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy was closed last week after a number of student cases were discovered.

Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute will also remain closed until after the Christmas break after 14 students were confirmed to be COVID-19 positive, days before staff and students were to undergo asymptomatic testing.

All high schools in the York Catholic District School Board will be switching to remote learning for three days this week, Wednesday to Friday.

All shut down TDSB schools are expected to reopen on Jan. 4.