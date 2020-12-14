Toronto ombudsman calls out TTC 'amidst lingering systemic issues'

Toronto’s ombudsman says she is deeply concerned and disappointed with the TTC and is calling for changes to its fare inspection system following a widely-seen altercation that was caught on video.

Last week, an independent investigator determined three TTC officers used excessive force against a man on a 501 Queen streetcar in February.

It was found that the transit officers’ actions were “impacted by their perception” of the passenger’s mental health and their perception was also “discriminatory on the basis of disability.”

The investigation revealed that both Special Constables used unnecessary force against the passenger and that one fare inspector also used unauthorized and unnecessary force against the man.

“My team is reviewing the proposed management response in detail. For now, I can only express my deep disappointment and continuing concern,” Ombudsman Susan Opler said on Monday.

“As you know, my office and I have a long history overseeing TTC enforcement and working with the organization to help it restore public trust in its enforcement personnel, specifically TTC Special Constables (formerly called Transit Enforcement Officers) and Fare Inspectors.”

In her statement, Opler said the TTC is the pride of Toronto, but Toronto deserves better than this.

“I have repeatedly expressed my concern, both publicly and directly to TTC management and staff, about unacceptable violent interactions between these employees and members of the public,” she added.

“All too often, the passengers involved are marginalized members of our community, including people who are racialized, are experiencing homelessness, have lower-incomes, and/or may be living with mental health challenges or other disabilities.”

Opler, who met with TTC management on Dec. 4, also detailed several other altercations between special constables, fare enforcement officers, and members of the public in recent years.

“My impression from those discussions was that they want to do the right thing by the public, and they appeared to welcome and appreciate my advice,” the ombudsman said.

“However, I am concerned that TTC management would have done nothing without my intervention, or if this incident had not come to the public’s attention through social media.”

The TTC has said it will continue to work with the Toronto Ombudsman and her office “to create a customer service-oriented culture within the Special Constable Service and Revenue Protection.”

“Overall, I remain convinced that management must move more quickly to change the culture of the TTC’s Special Constables and Fare Inspectors and to improve its oversight of them.”