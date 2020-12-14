The show must go on: Mirvish aims to relaunch main subscriber season in fall 2021

Mirvish Productions says it’s aiming to welcome back subscribers to the theatre by fall of next year.

Founder David Mirvish says the Toronto theatre company is working toward launching its new main subscription season in September 2021 after the pandemic shut down the stage last spring.

Mirvish says the planned restart date is based on guidance from medical experts about when it will be safe to resume performances as Canada prepares to roll out COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Mirvish says subscribers will have the chance to see an additional show on top of the six they already paid for as a gesture of gratitude for their patience as the health crisis put indoor live performance on hold.

He says Mirvish Productions is still working to pin down its playbill, including previously announced shows and at least a couple of blockbuster surprises.

Last May, Mirvish Productions sent an email to subscribers saying the company expects “Hamilton” to return to Toronto after the much-hyped musical’s run was cut short by the COVID-19 lockdown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press