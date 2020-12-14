Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,387.40, down 161.52 points.)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Down 69 cents, or 2.16 per cent, to $31.27 on 19 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 67 cents, or 2.82 per cent, to $23.08 on 16.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 41 cents, or 1.8 per cent, to $22.40 on 13.3 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Down 19 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $71.69 on 10.2 million shares.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX:WCP). Energy. Down eight cents, or 1.57 per cent, to $5.02 on 10 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down $1.53, or 2.64 per cent, to $56.41 on 8.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY). Down one cent to $29.55. Toy company Spin Master Corp. said on Monday that co-founders Ronnen Harary and Anton Rabie will step down as co-chief executives next year. The maker of Hatchimals and Paw Patrol toys announced that Max Rangel has been appointed global president effective in January and will add the chief executive title in April. Rangel joins Spin Master from SC Johnson & Sons, after spending 22 years at Procter and Gamble and more than three years at The Hershey Company. Harary and Rabie are expected to work with Rangel over the next several months and remain on the company’s board.

Transat AT Inc. (TSX:TRZ). Down 51 cents or 8.8 per cent to $5.29. Transat AT Inc.’s shares fell by as much as 10 per cent in intraday trading on Monday, as the company reported disappointing earnings results for its latest quarter. The Montreal-based tour operator capped an unprecedented year by losing $238.1 million attributable to shareholders in the fourth quarter, with revenues down a stunning 96 per cent from the year before. Transat shareholders are scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to approve a revised deal to be acquired by Air Canada.

Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO). Down five cents to $16.96. Cameco Corp. says it will temporarily suspend production at its Cigar Lake uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan after six positive COVID-19 tests in recent weeks at northern operations, including three at the mine. The Saskatoon-based company says the mine will be placed in a “safe state of care and maintenance,” resulting in a significant reduction in personnel and $8 million to $10 million in costs. It says growing infection rates in the province have created increased uncertainty over access to qualified operational personnel at the mine.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Down $1.07 or 3.1 per cent to $33.55. Pembina Pipeline Corp. is planning $785 million in capital spending next year as it moves to restart work on two key projects. The company said Monday it will resume construction of the next phase of its Peace Pipeline expansion and go ahead with the restart of its Empress co-generation facility. The pipeline expansion includes a new pipeline and associated infrastructure in the LaGlace-Valleyview-Fox Creek corridor in Alberta. Pembina said the initial capacity has been reduced to 160,000 barrels per day from 240,000, however the capital cost estimate has also been revised lower, by approximately $175 million, to $775 million.

