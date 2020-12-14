Loading articles...

Merkel's party to pick new head at online convention Jan 16

Last Updated Dec 14, 2020 at 10:28 am EST

After the switching conference between her and the prime ministers of the federal states, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) comments on the further procedure in the Corona crisis at a press conference in the Federal Chancellery, on Sunday, Dec.13, 2012. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — Germany’s ruling Christian Democratic Party said Monday it will hold an online convention Jan. 16 to pick its new head, who will be a strong contender to lead the party into next year’s election to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.

The centre-right party has been in leadership limbo since current chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who succeeded Merkel in 2018, announced in February that she would relinquish her party role.

Two planned conventions to choose a successor were cancelled because of the pandemic. In the end, senior party officials agreed to hold a virtual event at which around 1,000 delegates will choose a new leadership. The electronic vote, while symbolically significant, will be backed by a legally binding postal ballot.

The three main candidates to lead the party are Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state; Friedrich Merz, a former leader of the party’s parliamentary group who was sidelined by Merkel; and Norbert Roettgen, who chairs parliament’s foreign affairs committee.

Other party members can still put forward their candidacies before the vote.

The next party leader would be in a strong position to seek to run for chancellor in September on the common ticket put forward by the Christian Democrats and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union.

Merkel has said she won’t seek a fifth term as chancellor. The choice of her successor has triggered a battle between moderates from Merkel’s camp, who have tended to back Laschet or Roettgen, and the party’s right wing, which favours Merz.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
NB DVP north of the Gardiner - maintenance crews are blocking the right lane to repair a damaged storm drain. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:21 AM
Good Monday morning! Colder air this week and a chance of flurries this week #Toronto GTA (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more