Church identifies 2nd man killed in London building collapse, funerals this week

A church has identified the second person killed after a building under construction in London, Ont., partially collapsed last week.

The Lighthouse Gospel Church says 21-year-old John Martens died in Friday’s incident.

It says a funeral will be held for Martens on Thursday.

The church says a funeral for the other person who died, Henry Harder, will be held on Tuesday.

A friend has said that Harder was married just 15 months ago and had a three-week-old baby.

Friday’s collapse took place when part of a four-story apartment building under construction caved in. Four others were injured in the incident.

The cause of the collapse had yet to be determined but an investigation was underway.