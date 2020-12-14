Loading articles...

Lebanese woman gets 3 years hard labour for Israel contacts

Last Updated Dec 14, 2020 at 3:14 pm EST

BEIRUT — A military court in Lebanon on Monday sentenced a political activist to three years of hard labour for collaborating with Israel, Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported.

The National News Agency said Kinda El-Khatib was sentenced for allegedly visiting Israel, contacting Israeli agents and providing them with security information.

Lebanon and Israel are in a state of war and each bans its citizens from visiting the other country.

El-Khatib was detained in June with her brother, who was later released. According to local media reports, she had visited Israel by crossing from Jordan.

El-Khatib had been active on social media, where she harshly criticized Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and its strong ally, President Michel Aoun. Hezbollah and Israel fought a monthlong war in 2006.

The Associated Press

