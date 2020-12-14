Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Lebanese woman gets 3 years hard labour for Israel contacts
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 14, 2020 3:03 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 14, 2020 at 3:14 pm EST
BEIRUT — A military court in Lebanon on Monday sentenced a political activist to three years of hard labour for collaborating with Israel, Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported.
The National News Agency said Kinda El-Khatib was sentenced for allegedly visiting Israel, contacting Israeli agents and providing them with security information.
Lebanon and Israel are in a state of war and each bans its citizens from visiting the other country.
El-Khatib was detained in June with her brother, who was later released. According to local media reports, she had visited Israel by crossing from Jordan.
El-Khatib had been active on social media, where she harshly criticized Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and its strong ally, President Michel Aoun. Hezbollah and Israel fought a monthlong war in 2006.