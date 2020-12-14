Hamilton mall extends hours in anticipation of shoppers from GTA lockdown zones

Lime Ridge mall in Hamilton will be extending its hours from Tuesday until the end of the year in anticipation of visitors from lockdown zones in the GTA flocking to the area for holiday shopping.

According to a memo issued by owners Cadillac Fairview and obtained by 680 NEWS, the move is to facilitate spreading out traffic in the mall and “allow more time for visitors to shop safely.”

The memo adds that mandatory screenings at entrances will continue everyday and regular hours will go back into effect on Jan. 2.

In a response to an employee’s concerns regarding the new hours obtained by CityNews, a guest services supervisor said the mall will continue to follow all traffic guidelines set forth by public health officials.

They added that the mall has a maximum occupancy of 2,400 and if that number is reached, entrances would be closed and customers would be asked to lineup outside until traffic numbers go down.

In addition they said that property staff regularly walk the mall to remind customers and tenants of the various safety measures in place including physical distancing and masking. Bylaw officers have also been visiting the mall regularly and are happy with their procedures, they said.

Meanwhile, “zone hopping” has become a concern across the province as different regions are in different levels of the province’s reopening framework and residents are driving across zones to shop.

During Black Friday shoppers from lockdown zones in Toronto and Peel regions descended on malls in regions with fewer restrictions leading to huge crowds and lineups.