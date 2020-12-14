Dozens of tickets issued after weekend COVID-19 enforcement blitz in Mississauga

A weekend enforcement blitz from the city of Mississauga has resulted in dozens of tickets issued for residents disobeying the current provincial lockdown measures.

The city issued 37 tickets and seven notices of contravention this past weekend. Four of the tickets were issued to non-essential businesses and the rest were given out at four separate private gatherings.

The province placed Peel and Toronto in the ‘Grey-Lockdown’ zone on Nov. 23, the lockdown restrictions mean no indoor events or gatherings with people outside of the immediate household. Also, indoor and outdoor dine-in is restricted at restaurants and all non-essential retail is restricted to curbside pickup and delivery.

“Since moving into Lockdown Level, our Enforcement Division has seen a significant increase in both public complaints and violations. This last weekend, violations were observed in various sectors including fitness, restaurants and cafes and retail stores, but the majority of tickets issued this weekend were for private gatherings,” said Sam Rogers, Director of Enforcement. “The vast majority of businesses and residents are complying but there are no exceptions to the rules.”

Since the start of the lockdown the city of Mississauga has issued 126 charges and 90 notices of contravention.

“Now that we are three weeks into the lockdown, businesses and residents should be well aware of the restrictions in place to protect the health and safety of our community,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “Our enforcement staff are working to enforce these measures, to help keep people safe and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Failure to comply with the restrictions could result in a $750 ticket. Punishment ranges up to a $100,000 fine and up to one year imprisonment for individuals and up to $10,000,000 fines for businesses.

Peel Region and Toronto will remain in lockdown until at least Dec. 21.