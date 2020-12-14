Chadwick Boseman's last film hits the must-watch list this week

In this week’s edition of 680 NEWS Must Watch, the newest season of an underrated science fiction drama cracks the Top 10. And the last film starring a superhero of the screen and real life is coming to Netflix! Scroll down for the must watch picks of this week!

Let Them All Talk

Streaming platform: Crave/HBOMax

The latest film from acclaimed auteur Steven Soderbergh, this film has him working with some of the best in the game from several generations.

Starring Meryl Streep, Lucas Hedges, and Gemma Chan, the film tells the tale of a famous author travelling on a cruise ship across the Atlantic, played by Streep. Her agent, played by Chan, comes along, trying to find out what her new book is about. Streep also brings along her nephew, played by Hedges, to work as her assistant. At the same time, he falls in love with her agent.

The film is predominantly improvised, and is does a great job of capturing the feeling of being stuck in a place, surrounded by the same people. If you’re looking for something a littler artier than usual, then Let Them All Talk is the film for you!

Tiny Pretty Things

Streaming platform: Netflix

If you’re a fan of the classic horror film Suspiria, and the iconic Archie Comics show Riverdale, then Tiny Pretty Things is the perfect mix, and the show for you!

Tiny Pretty Things is set in Chicago, and it’s shot in Toronto. The show is about a young ballet dancer called Nevaeh (played by Kylie Jefferson), who joins a prestigious ballet academy. This happens shortly after one of the school’s top dancers dies after falling off the roof. Police and Nevaeh investigate separately, pulling at all the threads and unravelling the mysteries of the school.

Featuring a bunch of local talent, such as Jess Salgueiro (from Workin’ Moms), and Brennan Clost (from The Next Step), this is some Canadian content you definitely don’t want to miss if you’re looking for a thrilling watch!

The Expanse (Season 5)

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

The solar science fiction drama continues!

If you haven’t seen this show, it’s about humanity roughly 200 years in the future. Mars and the Moon have been colonized, as well as an asteroid belt near Jupiter. The three areas are in a cold war with each other, every power trying to take control of the solar system. And it looks like this cold war is about to get hot.

Starring Dominique Tipper (of The Girl with All the Gifts) and Shohreh Aghdashloo (of House of Sand and Fog), among many others, this space opera is getting to the good stuff in season 5. The show will end on their 6th season coming out next year. If you’re looking for a good show to binge, you can check out all seasons of this on Amazon Prime Video!

The Flight Attendant

Streaming platform: Crave/HBOMax

Any fans of the Big Bang Theory wondering what Kaley Cuoco has been up to, here it is!

The Flight Attendant is the latest show from HBOMax, and it’s a dramatic miniseries sure to captivate you! Cuoco plays a flight attendant who drinks away her jet-setting days. One day, she wakes up in Bangkok with a dead body, and she can’t remember how it got there. To make matter worse, she can’t even remember what she did the night before when the FBI shows up to ask her some questions.

This miniseries has been releasing weekly episodes for the past two months, but the last episode comes out this week. This is another high tension binge-worthy show you can’t miss (especially with awards season coming up).

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Streaming platform: Netflix

If Chadwick Boseman’s death earlier this year had you feeling blue, here’s one last performance from the Black Panther to remind you of how legendary he was.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is the latest film from Netflix. Boseman plays a young trumpet player who joins up with iconic blues legend Ma Rainey, played by Viola Davis (the Academy Award winning actress from Fences and Suicide Squad). Set over the course of one afternoon recording session, tensions boil over between the fresh trumpeter, and the seasoned singer, especially as Boseman’s character has eyes on Ma’s girlfriend.

With a script by August Wilson (the writer of Fences, which Davis won her Oscar for), this is a major contender for awards season. And as the last performance from the Black Panther himself, this film will end the year (and Boseman’s career) on a high note.

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Big Mouth (Season 4) – Netflix

9. Let Them All Talk – Crave/HBOMax

8. The Expanse (Season 5) – Amazon Prime Video

7. Euphoria: Trouble Don’t Last Always: Part 1 – Crave/HBOMax

6. Mank – Netflix

5. Selena: The Series – Netflix

4. Tiny Pretty Things – Netflix

3. The Flight Attendant – Crave/HBOMax

2. Happiest Season – Amazon Prime Video

1. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Netflix