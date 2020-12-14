Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Ontario to administer first COVID-19 vaccines today

Last Updated Dec 14, 2020 at 9:14 am EST

TORONTO — Ontario says it will administer the province’s first COVID-19 vaccination today.

Premier Doug Ford’s office says a health-care worker will receive the first dose at a hospital in Toronto.

The first shots will be administered at the University Health Network.

The province was to receive 6,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine this weekend, and plans to give them to approximately 2,500 health-care workers in the first phase of its immunization plan.

Half the shots will be administered this week and the other half will be intentionally held back to give the same workers a required second dose 21 days later.

Ford has said health-care workers, long-term care residents, and their caregivers will be among the first to receive the vaccine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press

