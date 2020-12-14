Loading articles...

Boston Children's Museum temporarily closes as a precaution

Dec 14, 2020

BOSTON — The Boston Children’s Museum is temporarily closing as a precaution in response to rising COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

The popular children’s museum said on Twitter it is voluntarily closing to the public effective Monday. It will remain closed through Jan. 7. The organization said all advance ticket purchases affected will be refunded.

“While disheartening during this time when the Museum normally welcomes thousands of children to enjoy festive exhibits and programs, we are confident that this step is in the best interest of our staff and visitors,” the museum said in its statement.

The organization said the museum building remain open for staff, who will be working on virtual programming, grant-based project work, and other operations.

It has had no museum-based COVID-19 transmission since it reopened in July, the organization said.

The Associated Press

