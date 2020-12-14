Loading articles...

Australian PM says China coal ban would breach WTO rules

Last Updated Dec 14, 2020 at 11:44 pm EST

In this Sept. 11, 2012, file photo, a four-wheel-drive vehicle follows a large mining truck as it makes its way to the top of a Boggabri coal mine near Gunnedah, Australia, 450 kilometers (280 miles) northwest of Sydney. Australia’s prime minister said Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, that China would be in breach of World Trade Organization rules as well as a bilateral free trade agreement if it banned Australian coal. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File)

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s prime minister said Tuesday that China would be in breach of World Trade Organization rules as well as a bilateral free trade agreement if it banned Australian coal.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was responding to a report in the Chinese state-owned Global Times newspaper that the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission had given power plants approval to import coal without restrictions except for Australian coal.

Morrison said he was treating the report as “media speculation” because the Chinese government had yet to clarify its position.

“If that were the case, then that would obviously be in breach of WTO rules,” Morrison told reporters. “It would be obviously in breach of our on free trade agreement and so we would hope that’s certainly not the case.”

Coal and iron ore are Australia’s most lucrative exports. But Australian exports appear to have suffered due to deteriorating bilateral relations since Australia called for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said Australia was close to finalizing a complaint to the World Trade Organization over Chinese tariffs imposed on barley.

“We see these reports and obviously are deeply troubled by them,” Birmingham told Australian Broadcasting Corp. referring to the reported coal import ban.

“They, if true, would indicate discriminatory trade practices being deployed by Chinese authorities and we would urge them to rule that out swiftly,” he added.

Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
COLLISION: #SBDVP at Don Mills. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:00 PM
*7pm UPDATE: Winter Weather Travel Advisory extended into the northeast GTA for tonight
Latest Weather
Read more