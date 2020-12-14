A terrifying new sculpture has popped up in High Park

A new sculpture has sprung up deep in the High Park wilderness and it’s raising more than a few eyebrows.

It’s terrifying, like something right out of a horror movie and if you happened across it while casually walking through the park it would likely result in sleeping with covers over your head for the next week.

A Facebook group call Weird Toronto was the first to post a picture of this thing.

A body made out of moss, arms outstretched, a head with horns and what looks to be a crown.

It’s like something out of season one of True Detective.

If you want to check it out for yourself the sculpture is located near the Colborne Lodge.