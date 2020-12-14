Loading articles...

14 migrants drown after fleeing Venezuela for Trinidad

Last Updated Dec 14, 2020 at 9:14 am EST

CARACAS, Venezuela — The bodies of at least 14 migrants who were travelling by boat from Venezuela to the nearby Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago were found over the weekend, officials said.

Eleven bodies were found Saturday at sea and three others discovered Sunday on a nearby beach, according to a statement by Venezuela’s government. Officials did not say how many people in total were on the boat.

An increasing number of Venezuelan migrants are travelling to Trinidad and Tobago as they flee worsening conditions at home. Last year, roughly 60 migrants disappeared following two shipwrecks.

The Associated Press

