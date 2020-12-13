Two East York schools closed due to COVID-19 set to re-open on Monday

A pair of East York schools are set to re-open on Monday for in-class learning after being shut down due to COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health dismissed classes at Thorncliffe Park Public School back on Dec. 3 after asymptomatic testing uncovered a significant outbreak. According to the Toronto District School Board’s COVID-19 advisories website, there are 31 active cases of coronavirus among students and two more among staff as of Friday.

Neighbouring Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy – which caters to junior and senior kindergarten students – is also set to re-open after a number of student cases were discovered last week. According to the TDSB there are a total of eight cases – none among staff.

It’s a different story for Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute. The North York secondary school will remain closed until after the Christmas break after 14 students were confirmed to be COVID-19 positive, days before staff and students were to undergo asymptomatic testing. That number has since climbed to 18 according to the TDSB.

As of Friday, the TDSB said there were 444 active student cases of coronavirus and 88 active staff cases in its schools with more than 660 resolved cases.