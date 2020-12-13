Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto business owners charged for allegedly breaching COVID-19 regulations
by News Staff
Posted Dec 13, 2020 1:32 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 13, 2020 at 1:42 pm EST
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto police say they have charged two business owners for allegedly breaching COVID-19 regulations on Sunday.
The charges stem from a noisy party at a business in the Queen Street West and Portland Street area that officers responded to around 12:40 a.m.
When they arrived, all the doors of the business were locked, windows were covered and music was playing inside.
The officers could hear the sound of people inside but they refused to unlock the doors for the officers.
Police found a large group of people inside the business which was operating as a bar and no one was wearing any protective equipment, masks or face coverings.
The two owners were issued court summonses for failing to comply with the regulations under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).
As per current lockdown restrictions, bars and restaurants are to be closed for both indoor and outdoor dining. Delivery and pickup is permitted.
