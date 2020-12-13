Loading articles...

Roadside bomb wounds 23 near Pakistan police station

Last Updated Dec 13, 2020 at 8:44 am EST

Pakistani investigators examine the site of a bomb explosion, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The roadside bomb exploded near a police station in the Pakistani garrison city of Rawalpindi on Sunday, wounding many people, police said. (AP Photo/A.H. Chaudary)

ISLAMABAD — A roadside bomb exploded near a police station in the Pakistani garrison city of Rawalpindi on Sunday, wounding at least 23 people, police said.

Initially police said a hand grenade was thrown near a water filtration plant across the road from the police station, but a senior Rawalpindi police officer Ahsan Younas later confirmed the blast was from a device planted on the side of the road.

Police said three of the casualties received deep wounds, while others were given medical care and discharged from the hospital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The Pakistani military’s headquarters and the offices of the country’s spy agencies are located in Rawalpindi, about 15 kilometres (9 miles) south of the capital, Islamabad.

A similar roadside bombing struck Rawalpindi earlier this month, killing one person and wounding seven others near a busy bus terminal. In June, a roadside bomb went off in a crowded bazaar in the city, killing one and wounding 15.

Pakistan has witnessed scores of militant attacks on security forces and other targets in recent years.

In October, a powerful bomb blast kill at least eight students and wounded 136 others at an Islamic seminary on the outskirts of the northwestern city of Peshawar.

The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:12 AM
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 9 minutes ago
Get ready for some colder air here in the GTA. Tuesday though Thursday we are expecting daytime highs below freezing.
Latest Weather
Read more