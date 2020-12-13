Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Report: Cleveland's MLB team to drop 'Indians' nickname
by Sportsnet Staff
Posted Dec 13, 2020 8:45 pm EST
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Leonys Martin runs out a ground ball during the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
After 105 years, the Cleveland Indians have reportedly decided to change their team name, according to David Waldstein and Michael Schmidt of The New York Times.
The decision comes after years of protests from Indigenous groups and fans who have criticized the name as being racist. An official announcement on the decision could come as early as next week.
It was not immediately clear, according to The Times’ reporting, what Cleveland intends its new name to be. One option reportedly being considered is moving forward without a replacement name initially, and consulting with the public in creating a new one.
