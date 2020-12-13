Loading articles...

Report: Cleveland's MLB team to drop 'Indians' nickname

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Leonys Martin runs out a ground ball during the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

After 105 years, the Cleveland Indians have reportedly decided to change their team name, according to David Waldstein and Michael Schmidt of The New York Times.

The decision comes after years of protests from Indigenous groups and fans who have criticized the name as being racist. An official announcement on the decision could come as early as next week.

It was not immediately clear, according to The Times’ reporting, what Cleveland intends its new name to be. One option reportedly being considered is moving forward without a replacement name initially, and consulting with the public in creating a new one.

More to come

