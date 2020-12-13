Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Quebec police issue Amber Alert for two missing girls last seen in Terrebonne region
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 13, 2020 6:42 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 13, 2020 at 6:44 pm EST
TERREBONNE, Que. — Quebec police have issued an Amber Alert for two girls who were allegedly taken from the Terrebonne area.
They say seven-year-old Dayana Di Menna and two-year-old Liana Di Menna were last seen on Sunday at about 3 p.m.
Police are looking for 34-year-old Jessica Kate Boulet.
Both girls are described as having brown hair, and Dayana has brown eyes, while Liana has hazel eyes.
Provincial police say they were last seen heading west in a blue 2019 Land Rover Discovery with the licence plate FMV 6823.
Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2020.
The Canadian Press
