No winning ticket for Saturday night's $21 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Dec 13, 2020 at 4:58 am EST

TORONTO —
No winning ticket was sold for the $21 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 16 will be approximately $25 million.

The Canadian Press

