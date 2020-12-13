Loading articles...

Man shot by police after shooting at Manhattan cathedral

Last Updated Dec 13, 2020 at 4:28 pm EST

NEW YORK — A man was shot by police after shots rang out at the end of a Christmas choral concert on the steps of a Manhattan cathedral Sunday afternoon.

It’s unclear if the gunman was killed or if any others were injured. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York and seat of its bishop.

The Associated Press

