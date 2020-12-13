Loading articles...

Man shot by police after shooting at Manhattan cathedral

New York police officers move in on the scene of a shooting at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in New York. A man was shot by police after shots rang out at the end of a Christmas choral concert on the steps of the Manhattan cathedral Sunday afternoon. It's unclear if the gunman was killed or if any others were injured. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the church which is the mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York and seat of its bishop. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

A man was shot by police after shots rang out at the end of a Christmas choral concert on the steps of a Manhattan cathedral Sunday afternoon.

It’s unclear if the gunman was killed or if any others were injured. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York and seat of its bishop.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
Collision quickly CLEARED from #EBQEW east of Dorval.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
Mostly cloudy for the rest of tonight. No rain is expected. Our overnight low will be minus 1.
Latest Weather
Read more